Many fans feel that Wellness is a sport primarily for Brazilian athletes. While they hold a deep and established connection, the category has become a global phenomenon. 17 different countries are represented by the 31 athletes that make up the 2025 Wellness Olympia, and this lineup has no clear favorites.

The competition is set for Friday, Oct. 10. Prejudging will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center, and finals will be held that night in Resorts World Theater. Before we break this lineup down, you can see the full roster of competitors below.

2025 Wellness Olympia Lineup

Past Champions

Isabelle Nunes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isa Pereira – Olympia Champion (@isapereiranunes)

After years of battling the legendary Francielle Mattos, Nunes finally defeated the three-time champ to become the second Wellness Olympia champion in history. Mattos has announced that she will not compete in the 2025 Olympia, making the defending champion the only past winner in the lineup.

However, it won’t be smooth sailing in her first title defense. She has already tasted defeat once when she took second to Eduarda Bezerra at the 2025 Wellness International. Losing a non-Olympia contest doesn’t guarantee she will lose the Olympia as well, but she has to take the lessons learned in Columbus and apply them in her prep so she can showcase the best version of her physique to date. Anything less, and she will likely not place first.

Top Contenders

Eduarda Bezerra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduarda Bezerra 👑 (@eduardabeezerra)

Bezerra is already considered by many to be the number one contender fo Nunes and her title. She’s already in Las Vegas putting in the final touches of her prep. She has a lot of momentum going into the Olympia, but that alone won’t guarantee the judges will give her first.

That said, you don’t become one of the best in the world by taking it easy, and Bezerra is obviously doing all she can to close the deal on Friday night. She shared what she intends to reveal this weekend in three simple words.

“My best version.”

Elisa Alcantara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisa Alcantara IFBB PRO 🇩🇴 (@elisaalcantara30)

2024 fourth-place finisher Elisa Alcantara has already been onstage this season. She qualified for the Wellness Olympia by winning the 2025 Gomeisa Ultimate Battle Pro in July. With Mattos out of the lineup, that makes her one of the top three contenders.

The glutes are what draws the most attention, but Alcantara has also been emphasizing her quads and hamstrings in her training, so those areas don’t look like weaknesses. That attention to detail is what matters when you are standing alongside the best on the Olympia stage.

Giselle Machado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giselle Machado (@gisellemachadopro)

Rounding out the top five from 2024 was Giselle Machado. She has been putting in extra work on her upper body to maximize the symmetry and shape needed for the Olympia. Someone on the outside looking in may think that athletes of this caliber get nervous leading up to contest day, but Machado has a strong mental game to go along with her incredible physique.

“With every session, I feel my body and mind aligning with one clear goal: to step on the Olympia stage fully prepared. Strong, centered, and fully aware of everything I’ve built so far.”

Dark Horses

If this division has proven anything, it’s that nothing is for certain. There are several athletes that can make big moves this weekend and upset the apple cart when it comes to the favorites.

Some athletes to pay extra attention to include 2023 Wellness International winner Kassandra Gillis, Lisa Meiswinkel, and Leonida Ciobu. All of them finished in the top 10 last year and stand a good chance of moving into the top six, especially if any of the competitors that have occupied those spaces miss their peaks.

Who do you want to see leave Las Vegas as Ms. Wellness Olympia?

Let us know over @muscleandfitness, and don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter so you’re in the know on all things fitness and bodybuilding.