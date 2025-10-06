The Olympia World Fitness Expo is a place where many attendees can see their favorite fitness stars, get some new shirts, supplements, and merchandise to take home. They just have to make sure they got room to throw everything in their luggage.

What if you were able to take home something extremely valuable that you can use every day that you wouldn’t need to take through checkpoints in the airports? That will be not just possible but a definite if you plan to attend Olympia University during the 2025 Olympia Weekend.

About Olympia University

Olympia University is a rare opportunity to learn from some of the most well-established coaches, trainers, physicians, and leaders in the fitness and wellness world. OU is made possible by Dr. Michael Palmieri and his team at Dominate Your Game (DYG), who are based in Las Vegas and are looking forward to being a part of bodybuilding’s biggest weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Palmieri said, “When we were approached to do Olympia University several years ago, it was because of our extensive background in providing education seminars. I have been going to the Olympia since they started having it out here in 1999.”

He continued, “What Mr. Wood and his team have done since they took it over has been amazing. We love being a part of this thing.”

DYG has been involved in educating many attendants from around the globe thanks to their execution of these seminars. Olympia University hosts various experts from all corners of the fitness industry in a variety of roundtable fireside chats as they share their knowledge and wisdom about the topics that matter most to people focused on being their best versions of themselves.

The roundtables discuss everything from training to nutrition to anti-aging, and almost everything in between that can be squeezed into two days.

“There are six roundtables, and each has anywhere from six to eight experts along with the moderator.”

Who Should Attend?

When asked who these roundtables were meant for, Palmieri expressed that they could benefit people of all fitness levels, including coaches, physicians, and trainers.

“It could be a weekend warrior just trying to find ways to get better or a coach that are trying to help athletes perform better. Everyone from physicians to personal trainers come to it.”

Palmieri emphasized that the passion and excitement from the speakers as well as the significance of the Olympia Weekend as a whole could be a unique and rare opportunity for those that want to be a part of the experience.

“The people in the audience get to hear directly from them, ask questions, and listen to all of them at once. “People were getting phones out, recording what they had to say, and were able to apply it after they went home. It was great. If you were to request a consultation to speak to any of them, it could cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.”

Palmieri also shared that 2024’s edition of OU was such a big success that the presenters were just as excited to be a part of it as those that came to listen.

“Last year’s Olympia was in October. By November, I was already getting emails from the speakers asking me for the dates for the 2025 Olympia so they could save them.”

Some of the presenters for 2025 include Rick Collins, Kris Gethin, Ben Pakulski, Dr. George Touliatos, Nathan Payton and several more.

Collins shared his thoughts on the potential of this year’s event on Instagram.

“This year’s @mrolympiauniversity will be bigger and better than ever!”

In a separate post, Payton added, “Always an exciting honor to be included.”

Make a Special Weekend Even Better

If you have an Olympia World Fitness Expo weekend pass, you get to attend Olympia University. Aside from the roundtables, those that take advantage of OU’s VIP offer will get to meet all the experts during a Meet and Greet special on Friday, Oct. 10. This could be a chance to talk directly to some of the industry’s most renowned leaders and minds.

“You get front row seats, a custom lanyard, goodie bag, but the best part is the private event with the guest speakers,” he explained. “They will get the opportunity to talk one-on-one, get photos, and be social. It will be absolutely incredible.”

Attendants who take advantage of the VIP offer will also get an Expo weekend pass.

For more information and to secure your VIP access to Olympia University, go to their website or follow @mrolympiauniversity on Instagram.

2025 Olympia University Schedule

Friday, Oct. 10

Longevity/Anti-Aging: 10AM – Noon

Mike Kocsis, Moderator

Jay Campbell

Hunter Williams

Dylan Gimelli

Dr. Elizabeth Yurth

Dr. Eric Fete

Ben Pakulski

Dr. George Touliatos

*MEET AND GREET SPECIAL: Noon – 1 PM (VIP ONLY)

TRT/HRT: 1:30PM – 3:30PM

Mike Kocsis, Moderator

Dr. Elizabeth Yurth

Dr. Eric Fete

Dr. George Touliatos

Rick Collins

Jay Campbell

Hunter Williams

Nathan Payton

Ben Pakulski

Nutrition: 3:30PM – 5:30PM

Lacy Puttuck, Moderator

Nathan Payton

Dylan Gemelli

Saxby Payton

Kris Gethin

Ben Pakulski

Dr. Jon Mike

Saturday, Oct. 11

Biohacking/Peptides: 9 AM – 11 AM

Jay Campbell, Moderator

Hunter Williams

Dylan Gimelli

Dr. Eric Fete

Dr. Elizabeth Yurth

Kris Gethin

Dr. Lee Doernte

Recovery: 11 AM – 1 PM

Dr. Cynthia Miranda, Moderator

Saxby Payton

Dr. Eric Fete

Dr. Jon Mike

Nick Gambe

Training: 1 PM – 3 PM