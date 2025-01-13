Hadi Choopan has literally shrugged off his disappointing end to 2024 by returning to the gym and smashing some epic shoulder shrugs. It’s all about beginning a new story says the Iranian icon.

“The beginning of this story begins with anger and we move forward with strength,” wrote the bodybuilder in a recent Instagram post for his whopping 8.6 million followers. Indeed, the story of 2024 was a challenging one for Choopan. Having won the Arnold Classic and Arnold Classic UK, many observers felt that his momentum would lead him to a second Mr Olympia trophy, but he would be forced into second place by Samson Dauda. Fortunately, Choopan feels there is new history to be made.

“After a special break, and hair transplantation, and complete physical rest, the beginning of a beautiful working season,” enthused Choopan as he looks to make 2025 a defining year.

Hadi Choopan Shrugs Off His Competition

Choopan shared that one of his go-to exercises for increasing his already insanely wide shoulders is the super-heavy shrug, demonstrating two variations of the move. The first iteration was the barbell shrug, using an elevated platform to help him quickly get into position with some seriously stacked plates. The second variation made use of a seated shrug machine, with Choopan choosing to stand and face the plates.

Working with both of these variations will provide the 2022 Mr Olympia winner with different benefits. The barbell will require a greater range of motion while the machine will allow Choopan to really focus on the weight without being concerned about balance. Both moves are tremendous for the trapezius muscles and will also build the back and biceps as you progressively overload. To perform shrugs yourself, make sure to allow your neck to relax and tuck the chin towards your chest. Keep your arms as straight as possible while performing each rep, and utilize an overhand grip with palms facing behind you.

Determined to do his country proud later in the year, Choopan is not expected to enter the Arnold Classic in February, as he sets his sights squarely on a second Mr Olympia trophy. “The end of this story will determine the fate of my continuation, so let’s hope for the best,” wrote the inspirational Iranian on Jan 8. It’s a story we can’t wait to see unfold.

