Bodybuilding history was made on Saturday, October 12 th , 2024 when Samson Dauda
stood center stage as the 19 th man to win bodybuilding’s biggest title – the Mr. Olympia.
Dauda was one of 15 Men’s Open competitors posing down in Resorts World Theater in
Las Vegas, NV as the main event of the 2024 Joe Weider Olympia Fitness and
Performance Weekend, and his win capped a historic weekend in the sport of
bodybuilding.
Hadi Choopan finished second for the second consecutive year, and 2023
Olympia champion Derek Lunsford ended the contest in third place.
Dauda has etched his name into immortality in more ways than one. Aside from being
the 19th champion in the contest’s 60-year history, he is also the first Nigerian champion
ever. He is also the third non-American to hold the title since 2019. The other two are
Choopan and two-time winner Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay. Dauda also holds the
second Golden Sandow in recognition of the 60th edition of the Mr. Olympia. The first
was given to Phil Heath, who won the 50th edition.
The new champion also earned the single biggest purse in bodybuilding history. Prior to the
announcement, Olympia owner Jake Wood came onto the stage and announced that he
was awarding $600,000 to the winner. No competitor had ever received more than
$400,000 for a single-contest win. The 2025 Arnold Classic was set to be the new
benchmark with $500,000 before Wood’s announcement,
Rounding out the top five were fourth-place finisher Martin Fitzwater, who was making
his Olympia debut, and Andrew Jacked in fifth place.
Dauda is now qualified for the Olympia for life, and he was overcome with emotion after
the announcement, receiving several hugs and congratulations from his fellow
competitors. Prior to this weekend, he had never finished higher than third place.
To catch up on all the action from the 2024 Olympia, go to www,mrolympia.com, or
check out the rest of our coverage here on Muscle & Fitness.