If anyone had any doubts about whether Missy Truscott could return from a catastrophic knee injury, they were quickly put to rest on Friday. The two-time Olympia Fitness champion earned her third Olympia Fitness title with a dominating performance during Friday’s finals of the 2024 Olympia at Las Vegas ResortsWorld Theater.

It was only a year ago in which Truscott ended the 2023 Olympia being attended to by medical personnel after suffering a horrific knee injury during her Finals routine. That was also the start of her road to redemption and recovery.

During Friday’s prejudging posing round, Truscott made it perfectly clear she was back, making the final call out along with Tamara Vahn (who finished fifth) were in the center of the final call out. During the performance round, however, the now-three-time champion separated herself from the rest with an electrifying Spartan-themed routine.

Jaclyn Baker was this year’s runner-up, while the bronze medal was earned by Taylor Learmont.

Missy Truscott — $50,000 Jaclyn Baker — $20,000 Taylor Learmont — $12,000 Allison Kramer Tamara Vahn

