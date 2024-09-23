When bodybuilding fans and fitness enthusiasts think of an expo, they mostly think about a massive showcase of nutrition, apparel and equipment brands coming together, passing out swag and unveiling new products, along with an endless supply of influencers and celebs.

The 2024 Olympia World Fitness Expo is so much more than that. The Las Vegas Convention Center will be buzzing the weekend of Oct. 11-12, 2024, and yes, some of your favorite brands will be there, but this year you can also explore the best of the best in several sports and fitness disciplines showcasing their talents in the Olympia Combat Zone.

Olympia World Fitness Expo Director Tim Gardner and his team are aware that the work they are putting in can be the foundation for memories of athletes and fans alike. Gardner and his team have worked for several months to assemble many world-class organizations that were just as excited to be a part of the Olympia experience as the fans will be to see them there.

Gardner said, “Each sport has its own fans, and they will be there to see their events in person, but the legacy that comes with the Olympia makes it such a coveted weekend. It will be the best of the best.”

The Olympia Expo Has Two Floors

The Olympia Combat Zone will be on a separate floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center from the Olympia bodybuilding prejudging events and Expo booths. Each event in the Combat Zone will feature the elite of the elite in their respective sports competing to add the name “Olympia champion” to their list of credentials, or there will be exhibitions that are sure to inspire spectators to be more interested in what they are doing. Aside from the potential of seeing history in the making, fans may find new sports and disciplines that inspire them to begin their own journeys that potentially could lead back to the Olympia as a competitor in the future.

The only events that will not be on the second floor of the Olympia World Fitness Expo are the strongman competitions and Inzer Powerlifting. Those will be on the first floor with the exhibitors and Olympia bodybuilding events. The full list of events and sports at the Olympia Combat Zone is below, and details of each are available at www.mrolympia.com .

2024 Olympia Combat Zone Sports

Armlifting USA World Championships – The best grip athletes in the world gather to take on various implements and weights to see who the best of the best is.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Exhibition Ring – This sport has grown in popularity and will return to the Olympia to feature athletes, teach fans the rules and skills required to succeed, and host a tryout for new competitors.

Eagle’s Nest – Dive into expert-led Technique Workshops, compete for prizes, and connect with top fitness influencers.

Golden Dragon Martial Arts – Dr. Robert Goldman presents a tournament that will include Kung Fu, Kenpo, Traditional Kata, Weapons, Point Sparring, and Breaking.

MAS Wrestling World Championships – Led by strength icon Odd Haugen, this sport will host their 2024 world championship event in Las Vegas.

NBJJF Jiu Jitsu – Adult gi and no-gi events will be held in Las Vegas on Friday, and kids will step up on Saturday.

Olympia Pickleball – The Olympia Pickleball Tournament will be hosted by Pro Pickleball Player & Creator Tara Bernstein. The special guest will be renowned chef Hunter Fieri!

Battlefield Pro Wrestling – See the best of pro wrestling and legends of the future at the Olympia.

Olympia Sambo International – Combat sambo is a newer version of a classic discipline which is a mix of modern MMA and wrestling, including forms of striking and grappling.

Sumo Dan Olympia Sumo Championships – Competitors from across the globe face off in this classic Japanese sport. Male and female competitions will be held.

The Knights Hall Armored Combat – Competitor in full knight armor will face off in a test of skill and will.

Olympia UAL Armwrestling – The Mr. Olympia UAL Armwrestling World Cup will have five right and five left-hand weight classes for seasoned and amateur armwrestlers, Masters divisions will be featured as well.

United Grid League – Grid League is a team sport that includes several skills and tests. Their season will culminate at the Olympia World Fitness Expo.

USA Powerlifting – Who can squat, bench, and deadlift the most? This classic strength sport will feature many of the best powerlifters in the world.

Olympia World Ninja League – The premier obstacle league for ninja sports is back, and 2024 will feature contestants ranking from recreational to professional.

Other Notable Events

Gardner also notes that there will be an Olympia Fest Expo stage located in the Combat Zone, which will be the place to see incredible events, including bodybuilding Hall of Famer Flex Wheeler.

“Flex and Don Frye’s Sonz of a Beast event will be placing the spotlight on mental health.”

Legendary Grandmaster Ernie Reyes will showcase a martial arts demonstration, Angel Competition Bikinis will feature their world renowned ACB Fashion Show along with their inaugural Olympia Model Search. ZUMBA & Strong Nation will grace this stage in festive & high energized fashion. Additionally, Olympia University will feature an extensive Q & A.

Get Your Expo Passes Early, Avoid Lines!!! Save time and money by ordering expo passes today at www.mrolympia.com.