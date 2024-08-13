Many men and women that are expected to attend the 2024 Olympia World Fitness Expo have no aspirations of getting on the bodybuilding stage. While they are likely fans of the sport, they are more excited about attaining their personal fitness goals. The Olympia Expo provides loads of inspiration because of the positive energy that is in the building and the numerous athletes that share the space with them.

A significant portion of that inspiration in the Las Vegas Convention Center on the weekend of October 11th and 12th will come from Angel Competition Bikinis. Owner Karah Jones considers the Olympia one of her favorite events of the year.

“The Olympia is phenomenal for us. We are so excited to be back in Las Vegas this year.”

Jones was once a competitor herself but found her way on the business side of bodybuilding by creating and providing competition suits for athletes. Superstars that wear the brand’s suits to the stage include Bikini Olympia champion Ashley Kaltwasser, Figure Pro Emily Hammond, and Wellness Pro Brooke Hackett, among many others. Bikinis may be in the name, but they can provide suits for all six of the IFBB Pro League divisions.

“We have really good quality,” Jones said proudly. “We have been doing this for 11 years now, and I think we have done over 35,000 suits.”

In 2023, Jones and the Angel Competition Bikinis team held their second Angel Fashion Show in Orlando, FL at the Olympia World Fitness Expo, which featured several models showcasing themselves and various suits. Not all the models are athletes or competitors. This show features women from all walks of life that have strived for personal greatness. Each of them is there to simply showcase their hard work and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

Jones has found that even though athletes are used to facing fans and judges, they have benefited from being on their stage as well.

“It can be very refreshing for them to have that opportunity because if they can get on our stage to show their true selves and personalities, they develop confidence that can translate to the bodybuilding stage.”

She feels the energy herself as well – not only as the entrepreneur but also as the athlete and fan that has followed this sport for many years. Her personal journey from a fan receiving the inspiration to the provider of a stage that offers it in spades.

“It is still a celebrity-like moment for me. Seeing Angel Competition Bikinis on the Olympia stage was a dream of mine. Now to see this show in its third year still brings butterflies to my stomach.”

Jones reported that the 2023 edition of the Angel Fashion Show was a massive success with 82 women taking the stage, and the 2024 edition is expected to be even bigger. The show will feature several women that have their own athletic backgrounds and inspiring journeys that led them to being a part of bodybuilding’s biggest weekend.

“We are always trying to find ways to improve. It goes back to that bodybuilder mentality. We learned so much last year that we can put in place this year.”

Jones shared that this is about more than simply promoting suits and featuring models. Like the bodybuilding community as a whole, the Angel Fashion Show has created their own community that the members can draw strength from, be inspired by, and receive encouragement to move forward. They gather before the event to get to know each other and share their journeys that got them to where they are.

Jones explained, “It is not just about getting onstage in a bikini. You are in this community of empowering women that are like minded. It can be hard to find that as a woman, but you can find it here.”

The 2024 Angel Fashion Show has a full roster of over 150 models that will showcase their best versions of themselves in Las Vegas, but you could potentially be a part of the 2025 show, and Jones hopes to see many sign up and become a part of their movement.

“We really love giving this opportunity.”

For more information on Angel Competition Bikinis, you can follow them on Instagram @angelcompetitionbikinis or click here!. Get your tickets for the 2024 Olympia World Fitness Expo by going to www.mrolympia.com .