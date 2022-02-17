They often say, “No one sleeps in Las Vegas.” Apparently the same holds true for the team that runs the fitness industry’s most prestigious event. After two SOLD OUT years in Orlando, overcoming a global pandemic, the Olympia team is showing no signs of slowing down, announcing today that the multi-billion dollar Venetian Resort will host The Olympia World Fitness Expo at its spectacular Expo & Convention Center, located inside the resort.

The Venetian will join the Planet Hollywood Resort as a “co-host” property for the Dec. 15th-18th Olympia Weekend, with plans already confirmed for the main stage productions and other weekend activities at the Planet Hollywood.

Located a short drive up the strip from the Planet Hollywood, The Venetian Convention & Expo Center has committed nearly 500,000 sq ft of space to the Olympia, clearing the way for new fan experiences, expanded visibility for exhibitors, and more seating at the pre-judging stage.

Olympia President Dan Solomon explains, “As the industry’s most celebrated event, we have a responsibility to lead the way in every way possible. After raising the bar with our stage production and prize money the last few years, we are now preparing to take our expo experience to an entirely new level. It’s beyond our wildest imagination that the Olympia Expo will be held this year at one of the most magnificent event properties in the world. Our sponsors, exhibitors and fans are about to experience something truly remarkable.”

Discounted room rates are now available for both the Venetian and the Planet Hollywood. Access the special Olympia rates by visiting the Hotel & Travel Page at www.MrOlympia.com

Make plans early for an inspiring year-end experience as Trifecta presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend brought to you by Wings of Strength. Special early pricing is now available for sponsors and exhibitors. Send inquiries to contact@mrolympia.com.

Editor’s Note: VIP ticket packages will go on sale soon. Individual tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster in mid-March.