Urs Kalecinski was full of trepidation before making the move from Classic Physique to the Open division, but victory in Milan has shown that he has enough muscle to compete for bodybuilding’s top prize. Now, icons of the industry are weighing-in with support.

The German competitor shocked many with his recent announcement to move from Classic to Open, not least because with Chris Bumstead retired, the field in the Men’s Classic division is more open than ever, but “The Miracle Bear” explained that cutting his weight for Classic had become more and more challenging, so he decided to see how big he could get instead. And, although Kalecinski entered himself into the 2025 Promuscle show in Italy, he had no expectations to win so early into his transition. Instead, the big man hoped that the beginnings of this new chapter would help him to “fall in love with the sport again.” The package that The Miracle Bear brought to the stage over the weekend was simply too great for the judges to ignore, however, and on September 7 he punched his ticket to the Mr Olympia competition.

Bodybuilding icons weigh-in with support for Urs Kalecinski

“Your body and frame were screaming for muscles and now you can pack as much as you want,” wrote Milos Sarcev via Instagram. “You are in the right place. Huge congratulations.” The feat was not missed by Chris Bumstead, who wrote: “I’m not surprised, but still,” before adding a mind-blown emoji.

In a true testament to sportsmanship, he was also praised by those who will share the stage with him during the Mr Olympia final in Las Vegas. “Congratulations, by brother” wrote William Bonac. “1 shot and it’s a goal. I’m so happy for you even (though) you’re going to give us a hard time at the ‘O.’” Sam Sulek was almost lost for words, simply writing “Holy S***T.” Others were more eloquent, however. “Choose what makes you feel happy, believe in your dreams, and never be afraid,” wrote IFBB Pro and coach, Giselle Machado. “Congratulations Bro!” wrote Hany Rambod.

2025 Mr Olympia Competitors:

Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

Brett Wilkin (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Martin Fitzwater (USA)

Akim Williams (USA)

Brandon Curry (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Vitalii Ugolnikov (Brazil)

Chinedu Obiekea (UAE)

Nick Walker (USA)

Regan Grimes (Canada)

Tonio Burton (USA)

Sasan Heirati (United Kingdom)

Behrooz Tabani (Iran)

Chenglong Shen (China)

Rubiel Mosquera (Colombia)

Jordan Hutchinson (USA)

Dorian Haywood (USA)

Urs Kalecinski (Germany)

