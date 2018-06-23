For the first time in IFBB Pro League history, you will have a say in who will be named this year’s Mr. Olympia – if and only if you’re in attendance for Mr. Olympia prejudging on Friday (9/14) and the Mr. O finals on Saturday (9/15) at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

HERE’S HOW IT’LL WORK:

Fans will be given access to a judge’s scorecard on a mobile device via a code; all of the votes cast will count in the official decision.

Should the fans choose a different winner than the judges, that competitor will be awarded the honor of becoming the inaugural 2018 People’s Champion!

That means all of you who felt Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay should’ve snagged the Sandow instead of Phil Heath last year, better get your tickets now at mrolympia.com.

CROWN CONTENDERS:

The top three competitors primed to win the inaugural People’s Champ award.

BIG RAMY

After taking a close second in 2017 to current champ, Phil Heath, the hype behind the 300-pound, seriously shredded Big Ramy is real. A lot of people thought he should’ve won, and bodybuilding fans everywhere are eager to see what he brings to stage this year.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

2013-2014 New York Pro, 1st

2016 Kuwait Pro, 1st

2017 Arnold Classic Europe, 1st

2017 Mr. Olympia, 2nd

WILLIAM BONAC

A former 212 competitor, Bonac’s first Olympia was in 2014, when he placed 15th. The year after that, he grabbed eighth place. Then fifth place the next year. And then third place in 2017. And after winning the 2018 Arnold Classic, Bonac has some serious momentum heading into this year’s O.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

2015-16 Nordic Pro, 1st

2017 Mr. Olympia, 3rd

2018 Arnold Classic, 1st

DEXTER JACKSON

Everybody loves Dexter Jackson. A veteran of the sport, “The Blade” is a former Mr. O (2008) and known for arriving in serious shape. You’ll never see an unconditioned Dexter Jackson. Also, at 48 years old, he’ll be the oldest guy on stage, giving new meaning to the phrase “Muscle Maturity.”

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2005-06, 2008, 2013, 2015 Arnold Classic, 1st

2008 Mr. Olympia, 1st

