In December 2022, bodybuilding history was made at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, NV when Hadi Choopan became the 17th man to win bodybuilding’s biggest title – the Mr. Olympia. Choopan defeated then-incumbent champion Big Ramy and former titleholder Brandon Curry to claim the Sandow Trophy. Now, the question is “can he do it again?” Choopan will defend his title for the first time in Orlando, FL when the 2023 Mr. Olympia takes place on Nov. 2-5.

Tim Wilkins, Chris Cormier, and Terrick El-Guindy discussed the champ’s chances on a recent episode of Prime Time Muscle. El Guindy noted that consistency is important in the sport, and Choopan has exhibited that over the last four years.

“(He’s) a phenomenal bodybuilder with incredible consistency on his conditioning,” said the IFBB Pro League judge and promoter. “He gained size, and he’s also had the muscle maturity.”

Consistency is a big part of winning, but so is work ethic. Cormier knows a lot about that, and he expressed that the champion does as well.

“Hadi is one of the hardest working guys that you ever want to see. He was back in the gym soon after the competition was over.”

Wilkins noted the definition that Choopan displayed when they reviewed his Olympia footage. It wasn’t just during poses, either.

“Look at the separations in the quads and the striations in the upper chest, and he’s not even hitting the upper chest. He’s in between poses.”

Contenders to Choopan’s title include 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up Derek Lunsford, 2023 Arnold Classic winner Samson Dauda, and Nick “The Mutant” Walker. El Guindy understands why the fanfare for those contenders is there, but Choopan is the one he’s paying the most attention to right now.

“This is Mr. Olympia. This is the best bodybuilder in the world.”

You can see more of their breakdown of the champ and his contenders by watching the full episode of PTM over at the Olympia TV YouTube channel. While you’re there, subscribe so you can catch future episodes every week.