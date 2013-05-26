The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.
The 2013 New York pro was a smashing success with an intense battle in both the Men's Open and the Men's 212 and Under Classes. Here's a highlight reel of the top pros such as Clarence DeVis, Jon Delarosa, Big Ramy, Juan Morel, Victor Martinez and others posing during their 3 minute routines.