50 Legendary Tips

WE SURVEY THE FIRST HALF-CENTURY OF MR. OLYMPIAS WITH TWEETLIKE ADVICE FROM THE WINNER OF EACH CONTEST

On September 19, 1965, a standing-room-only crowd of 2,500 rabid fans in the Brooklyn Academy of Music screamed as Larry Scott was (literally) crowned the first Mr. Olympia. Only 13 men have won the coveted Sandow to date. In their honor, we’ve assembled advice from the victor of each contest—from Scott’s initial two to Phil Heath’s five. Like tweets, no tip is longer than 140 characters, and affixed to each are hashtags regarding that year’s Olympia—its location and major story lines. This invaluable guidance from bodybuilding’s legends as well as the hashtag history lesson demonstrates that some things have changed while others have stayed the same over the Mr. Olympia’s first 53 years.

LARRY SCOTT | '65, '66

1965: When curling, a bench locks your arms in place. I do preacher curls with a barbell and dumbbells in every biceps workout. #1stOlympia #26yrsold #NYC

1966: I eat a lot of beef, cottage cheese, and eggs. And I drink a lot of milk. Year-round, I don’t eat many carbohydrates. #Retirement #NYC

SERGIO OLIVA | '67, '68, '69

1967: Back squats and front squats built my legs. I go as heavy as 3 reps when squatting, but then finish with a set of 20. #Poole-Wins1st Ballot #Re-vote #NYC

1968: My favorite shoulder exercise is the press-behind-the-neck. I do 5 sets x 5 reps. Sometimes I supersetted them with upright rows. #Unopposed #NYC

1969: I eat 6 meals daily with lots of tuna, egg whites, and milk. I also eat steak, chicken, rice, oatmeal, and vegetables. #ArnoldDebut #Arnold2nd #NYC

