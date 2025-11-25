Shaun Clarida slayed some serious giants in Japan this week, beating the likes of Florian Poirson and Joan Pradells to qualify for the 2026 Mr Olympia contest. While in the land of the rising sun, the big man got down to business with a super fly workout that went heavy on the chest and delts. Fortunately, he shared his epic session on social media so that you can try it too.

“Last session in the books here at Metro Flex Gym Japan,” explained Clarida via Instagram as he demonstrated a machine-based muscle building workout in the run up to his successful night at the 2025 Japan Pro. “Also had the privilege of taking two young guys along for the ride. They were both eager to learn and go through an intense session and it was a success for all of us… them pushing me and me pushing me.”

Shaun Clarida’s Super Fly Chest and Shoulder Workout

Flat Chest Press Machine

Incline Fly Machine

Incline Chest Press Machine

Flat Fly Machine

Side Lateral Machine

Rear Delt Fly Machine

Shaun Clarida’s Workout Breakdown

Clarida kicked off his workout with the flat chest press machine, working the pectorals in his chest and the deltoids in his shoulders, not to mention the triceps too. Going heavy, The Giant Killer didn’t jolt or rush through his reps, instead focusing on slow and controlled movements to maximize time under tension. His second exercise utilized the incline fly machine, but if there isn’t one at your local gym, replace the weight with dumbbells. Notable here is the incline fly’s ability to target the upper portion of the pecs for that “top shelf” appearance.

Sticking with the incline, Clarida chiseled his upper chest with the incline chest press while also building the front of his shoulders (anterior deltoids). For his fourth exercise, The Giant Killer was able to work on a flat fly machine. Once again, if your gym doesn’t have one, replace the resistance by grabbing a pair of dumbbells. The flat pec fly is a great choice for building the chest because it taxes the both the musculus pectoralis minor and major.

Clarida then attacked the side lateral machine. Top tip: Make sure that your arms are level with the shoulders before pushing the weight down, but if the arms go to high, you’ll activate the traps and biceps rather than targeting the deltoids. For his final exercise, the big man gave us a look at his humongous back and shoulders! “Conditioning check,” he commented alongside the video. The rear delt fly builds the back of the shoulders (rear deltoids) and also recruits the trapezius and rhomboids.

Understandably, The Giant Killer’s efforts in Japan earned him a spot at the 2026 Mr Olympia competition. To try this ‘O’ worthy workout for yourself, go heavy and aim for 8 to 12 reps for three sets on each exercise. Copy Clarida and aim for time under tension for maximum intensity.

