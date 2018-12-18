EmirMemedovski/Getty

6 Ways to Make Money in the Fitness Industry

If you think competing will pay the bills, you’re wrong. Here are better ways to earn cash in the fitness biz.

When aspiring bodybuilders hear that the Olympia payout is more than  $1 million, they often get the misconception, “I’ll make a lot of money competing, once I get my pro card.” The truth is, if you’re exceptional in your division, you may earn a small percentage of your income through competition prize money, but bodybuilding is not a sport in which you’ll automatically earn a living just because you’ve attained professional status.

That being said, there are a number of ways to make money in the bodybuilding and fitness industry. 

Personal Training

You obviously love being in the gym, so take it one step further and spend all day there by earning your personal training certification and monetizing it with a cache of clients.

Contest Coaching

If you hold personal training and nutrition certifications, and have an impressive contest history, you may have what it takes  to coach others through the process of getting stage-ready.

Sponsership

Sponsorships that pay the bills are scarce, but if you have an outgoing personality and a strong social media presence, you may be able to earn a supplemental paycheck, and free products, in exchange for social posts and appearances.

Journalism

If you’re a talented writer, photographer, videographer, or interviewer, a bodybuilding or fitness media outlet may be interested in hiring your services. I began by doing interviews for M&F and FLEX in exchange for exposure and travel expenses, and when a full-time position became available, I was first on their radar.

Tanning/ Hair/ Makeup

This one is not just for the ladies—some of the best tans, makeup applications, and blowouts  I’ve ever had have been done at the hands of very talented gentlemen. Either way, every person hitting the stage needs at least one of these services, so it can be a great way to make money at shows you’re not competing in.

Bottom line?

Compete because you love it, not because of prize money. Many of the best bodybuilders hold down “regular” jobs to support themselves.

