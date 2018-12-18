EmirMemedovski/Getty
IFBB
6 Ways to Make Money in the Fitness Industry
If you think competing will pay the bills, you’re wrong. Here are better ways to earn cash in the fitness biz.
When aspiring bodybuilders hear that the Olympia payout is more than $1 million, they often get the misconception, “I’ll make a lot of money competing, once I get my pro card.” The truth is, if you’re exceptional in your division, you may earn a small percentage of your income through competition prize money, but bodybuilding is not a sport in which you’ll automatically earn a living just because you’ve attained professional status.
That being said, there are a number of ways to make money in the bodybuilding and fitness industry.
1 of 6
Westend61 / Getty
2 of 6
AJ_Watt / Getty
3 of 6
SeanShot / Getty
4 of 6
bluecinema / Getty
5 of 6
Julian Winslow / Getty
6 of 6
MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty