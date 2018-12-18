6 Ways to Make Money in the Fitness Industry

When aspiring bodybuilders hear that the Olympia payout is more than $1 million, they often get the misconception, “I’ll make a lot of money competing, once I get my pro card.” The truth is, if you’re exceptional in your division, you may earn a small percentage of your income through competition prize money, but bodybuilding is not a sport in which you’ll automatically earn a living just because you’ve attained professional status.

That being said, there are a number of ways to make money in the bodybuilding and fitness industry.