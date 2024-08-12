FLEX’s Coverage of the 2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Figure winners

1 Jessica Reyes Padilla

2 Lena Ramsteiner

3 Mandi Morgan

4 Nelly Gonzalez

5 Vee Sajousse

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Classic Men’s Physique winners

1 Gabriel Zancanelli

2 Matheus Menegate

3 Dancovea Anderson

4 Laszlo Kiraly

5 Austin Espy

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Wellness winners

1 Lisa Meiswinkel

2 Kassandra Gillis

3 Jasmine Baker

4 Grecia Hernandez

5 Marcela Mattos

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men’s Physique winners

1 Jeremiah Maxey

2 Ricardo Cenat

3 Ahmed Shokry

4 Mario Stewart

5 Stevelon Dennis

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Bikini winners

1 Elisa Pecini

2 Tamekia Carter

3 Lisa Reith

4 Lawna Dunbar

5 Lauren Kralovec

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men’s 212 Bodybuilding winners

1 Francisco Barrios Vlk

2 Jordan Janowitz

3 Marcello Alfonsi

4 Marcus Costa

5 Cameron George