2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Figure winners
Pro Fitness Photos

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Figure winners

1 Jessica Reyes Padilla

2 Lena Ramsteiner
3 Mandi Morgan
4 Nelly Gonzalez
5 Vee Sajousse

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Classic Men’s Physique winners
2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Classic Men's Physique winners

1 Gabriel Zancanelli

2 Matheus Menegate
3 Dancovea Anderson
4 Laszlo Kiraly
5 Austin Espy

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Wellness winners
2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Wellness winners

1 Lisa Meiswinkel

2 Kassandra Gillis
3 Jasmine Baker
4 Grecia Hernandez
5 Marcela Mattos

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men’s Physique winners
2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men's Physique winners

1 Jeremiah Maxey

2 Ricardo Cenat
3 Ahmed Shokry
4 Mario Stewart
5 Stevelon Dennis

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Bikini winners
2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Bikini winners

1 Elisa Pecini

2 Tamekia Carter
3 Lisa Reith
4 Lawna Dunbar
5 Lauren Kralovec

2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men’s 212 Bodybuilding winners
2024 IFBB Pro League Texas Pro Men's 212 Bodybuilding winners

1 Francisco Barrios Vlk

2 Jordan Janowitz
3 Marcello Alfonsi
4 Marcus Costa
5 Cameron George

Women’s Physique winner: Zama Benta

Women’s Physique winner Zama Benta
Men’s Bodybuilding winner: Andrew Jacked

Men’s Bodybuilding winner Andrew Jacked
All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!
