Pakulski has been hitting it hard in the gym with the craziest workouts, but that's what a pro does: tailor the workout for your body. Ben has these over-powering legs which has forced him to find unconventional ways to increase his upper body size.

We think he's done it and look forward to him on stage standing up against the rest of the Arnold Classic line-up.

Dennis James interviews IFBB Pro Ben Pakulski before the 2013 Arnold Classic.