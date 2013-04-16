I don't think Branden has looked as good or has been as determined as he is for this contest over any other bodybuilding show.

Posting his updates on a weekly and sometimes daily intervals, we've been not only able to track Branden's process but also grab fleeting glimpses into his personality. My favorite is the photo below where Branden's giving a pep talk to his workout partner – Phosflex Creatine.

Branden Ray 9 Weeks Out

Branden Ray 8 Weeks Out from New York Pro – Guest Posing

Branden Ray 7 Weeks Out from New York Pro

Branden Ray 6 Weeks Out from New York Pro

https://www.facebook.com/video/embed?video_id=10151514324432299

Quote: My training partner, Phosflex Creatine, and I going over tonight's shoulder workout. When I need that second wind, it has my back.