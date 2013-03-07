Second to None Ed Nunn is look for redemption after placing 8th at the 2013 Arnold Classic.

But, obligations are required having to stay at the booth all day Sunday after a photo shoot then off to Indiana then to Australia.

As I write and post this, Ed Nunn showed up here in LAX Airport. He couldn't fly out Tuesday as planned due to a massive snowstorm in Chicago.

So here we are Wednesday evening preparing for the final leg to Melbourne where we arrive Friday morning and 27 hours later, Ed will be stepping on stage to compete once more.