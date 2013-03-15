The At Home Bodyweight Workout
IFBB Pro Juan Morel is on the hunt for his second pro win. Morel finished last year with a pro win at the Europa and is looking to keep a winning streak going.
Here'a great interview combined with a chest workout video on Morel's training methods.
See how Ronnie Coleman influenced his chest workout.