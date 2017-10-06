Olympia weekend has come and gone, and it definitely delivered on the hype surrounding it. From the heated competition in all divisions to the crowded Olympia Expo, it was all-around excitement this year in Vegas.

Whether you were at the Olympia or not, there’s plenty that fans didn’t get to see behind the scenes. But Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia‘s Seven Bucks Digital Studios has changed that, giving the public a look at what goes on when competitors aren’t posing it out for one of the eight titles at the Olympia.

“We’re going to be showing you guys points of view, experiences, things that people just don’t get to see every day,” Garcia said in the video.

The company’s recap video takes an exclusive look backstage, with great commentary from past and present Olympia champs, IFBB Pro head judges Steve Weinberger and Sandy Williamson, NPC and IFBB Professional League President Jim Manion, Johnson, and Garcia.

Their aim is to bring to light the sport of bodybuilding and the incredible amount of effort and dedication that it takes to compete among the best bodies in the world at the Olympia, and it’s safe to say that they’re succeeding.

“Every minute matters,” Johnson said, “every second matters—and that’s exactly what bodybuilding is. It all comes down to the work we put in with our own two hands to get better.”

Get exclusive footage from each of the eight divisions from a totally new perspective, find out just what goes through the judges’ minds as they make their final decisions, and hear what competitors from each division have to say about their achievements in Seven Bucks Productions’ epic Olympia recap video, “Inside the Olympia.”

