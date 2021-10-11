Whitney Jones regained the Ms. Fitness title at the 2021 Olympia making her a three-time winner and sealing her place in the Olympia history books. Her instagram post displayed all the qualities one would expect in a champion.

“Regaining the Title 🏆

3x Ms. Fitness ⭕️lympia

I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and joy and embracing every single second of this magical moment. Thank you for all the texts and messages I am truly humbled. More to come. But for now the celebration continues!!

#3xMsFitnessOlympia

