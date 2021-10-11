George Peterson III Passes Away at Age 37
“Da Bull” was going to compete in the Olympia 212 Showdown in Orlando.Read article
Whitney Jones regained the Ms. Fitness title at the 2021 Olympia making her a three-time winner and sealing her place in the Olympia history books. Her instagram post displayed all the qualities one would expect in a champion.
“Regaining the Title 🏆
3x Ms. Fitness ⭕️lympia
I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and joy and embracing every single second of this magical moment. Thank you for all the texts and messages I am truly humbled. More to come. But for now the celebration continues!!
#3xMsFitnessOlympia
Suit by @aquarterturntotheright
Tan @liquidsunrayz
Hair/Makeup @chanelmolleobeauty”