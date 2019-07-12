American Media Revokes Shawn Rhoden’s Eligibility for 2019 Mr. Olympia

American Media, LLC Chairman and CEO David J. Pecker, owner and operator of Joe Weider’s Mr. Olympia Fitness and Performance Expo and the Mr. Olympia Contest, today announced that he is revoking the eligibility of 2018 Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden from competing in the 2019 and future Mr. Olympia competitions. The announcement follows the recent charges that led to a warrant issued in Utah for Mr. Rhoden stemming from an alleged incident in October 2018.

In addition to revoking Mr. Rhoden’s eligibility from future Mr. Olympia competitions, American Media also announced that it would suspend coverage of Mr. Rhoden in its media brands, including Muscle & Fitness and FLEX, until the legal process has been completed.

About American Media, LLC

American Media, LLC owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. American Media’s titles include Us Weekly, Star, OK!, In Touch, Life & Style, Closer, Men’s Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Powder, Snowboarder, Surfer, Bike, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity and teen titles. American Media also manages nineteen different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, Intouchweekly.com, Lifeandstylemag.com, Closerweekly.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com, Powder.com, Surfer.com and other digital and social properties. American Media’s magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.7+ million and reach approximately 49.4 million men and women each month. American Media's digital properties reach approximately 65 million unique visitors monthly.