Jujimufu Casually Mowed the Lawn With 500 Pounds on His Shoulders

Because mowing the lawn isn't enough of a chore already.

Jon Call, aka Jujimufu, is unquestionably one of the all-around fittest guys on Instagram. His insane strength and flexibility make for some seriously entertaining stunts, but one of his latest feats of strength took mowing the lawn from mundane to strongman competition-worthy. 

Mowing the lawn wasn't hard enough. So I added 500 lbs to it.

Even Call looked just a little shaky while carrying the weight, so it's safe to say you shouldn't go trying this at home. In fact, you shouldn't try any of his stunts at home. But check out a few of his recent videos below, and follow him on Instagram at @jujimufu


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Belt squats + Zercher squats + Safety bar squats !!! Ok. 😅 @tomrboyden @fitnessfactorycharlotte

Which deadlifts did I forget? What's your favorite deadlift?

One finger, one arm partner pullups with @magmidt this was HARD! @tomrboyden

