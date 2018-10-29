Jujimufu Casually Mowed the Lawn With 500 Pounds on His Shoulders

Jon Call, aka Jujimufu, is unquestionably one of the all-around fittest guys on Instagram. His insane strength and flexibility make for some seriously entertaining stunts, but one of his latest feats of strength took mowing the lawn from mundane to strongman competition-worthy.

Rather than do the chore like an average guy, Call threw 500 pounds onto his shoulders to make it just a little more taxing.

Even Call looked just a little shaky while carrying the weight, so it's safe to say you shouldn't go trying this at home. In fact, you shouldn't try any of his stunts at home. But check out a few of his recent videos below, and follow him on Instagram at @jujimufu