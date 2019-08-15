Kai Greene Shares Some Words of Back Wisdom

With 5 million-plus followers on Instagram, it's safe to say that Kai Greene is one of the most recognizable pro bodybuilders of all time. The 44-year-old former competitor takes to social media all the time to share his personal keys to getting freaky huge, and his fans seemingly can't get enough.

Despite many chalking up Greene's physique—especially his back—to genetics, "Mr. Getting It Done" often cites the mind-muscle connection as a key aspect of the progress he's made thus far. He recently posted a photo of his famously built back with a caption that drives the point home.

"I do my best to truly master movements like the chin-up, consistently challenge myself to get closer and closer to the perfect rep, with everything aligned optimally to recruit the target area, and to achieve the exact feeling in the lats and smaller muscle groups of the upper back that I was after," Greene wrote in the post. "Many years of dedication brought about the development you see now, which is why I don’t know whether to laugh or shake my head in wonder at the ignorance when someone makes the comment, Oh, Kai’s back? That's all just genetics!"

Greene went pro at 18 years old, so there's no denying that he's spent countless hours in the gym chiseling his physique. That said, we're sure his genetics aren't exactly working against him.

Check out the full post below:

For a guy who last appeared on the Olympia stage in 2014, Greene sure is looking stage-ready. Follow him on Instagram at @kaigreene.