7 Facts You Need to Know About Hydration

1. Renal Health

Renal function refers to your kidneys, which are responsible for processing a lot of waste from your system. As with any organ, kidneys can come under stress when you’re not hydrated, especially when you consider the amount of food, protein, and supplements you’re asking them to process. Consuming enough water helps the kidneys function properly, processing the waste products within your body, which in turn helps reduce toxins inside you.

If you’re dehydrated, then your renal function will immediately suffer, potentially putting you at risk of suffering from kidney stones.