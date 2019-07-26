28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Shawn Ray is no stranger to a professional photoshoot, and he’s not shy when it comes to sharing insider tips for looking great on camera. From body oil to mascara—yes, mascara—he runs through some of the tricks he’s used to look picture-perfect over the years. Plus, he discusses the ways a great photoshoot can be just as important as a contest win when you’re trying to monetize your career in the bodybuilding world.