Julia Föry

A lot of women’s physique competitors who move up to women’s bodybuilding worry about whether they will be big enough. But that’s definitely not going to be an issue for Julia Föry. At 5’7”, she currently weighs 223 pounds as she begins her prep for her pro debut at the Tampa Pro in August and is likely to be one of the biggest competitors onstage.

It was really only ever a question of when Julia would compete as a female bodybuilder. Growing up in Switzerland, she fell in love with the look of muscle on women as a teenager and was always in awe of female bodybuilders. She was inspired by Kim Chizevsky and Alina Popa – who used to train at the same gym as her in Zurich and even once autographed her lifting belt. She started competing in women’s physique and turned pro at the Arnold Amateur in 2019.

At that time, Julia didn’t think she was yet ready for women’s bodybuilding and was planning to make her pro debut in women’s physique last year. “Women’s bodybuilding a big thing for me and I wanted to honor it,” she says. “I didn’t want to get onstage and look like I’m not there yet.” But the pandemic changed her plans. She decided to take the opportunity to have a long offseason and put on more size. “I just love to be big as a woman!” she says.

Julia is now working with Branden Ray, who also works with Aleesha Young — another of Julia’s favorite female bodybuilders — and is focused on conditioning and detail. She says her goal is just to prove she belongs onstage with the big girls. “It’s a dream come true to finally get onstage as a female bodybuilder,” she says. “I want to look like I have the right to stand there.”