In the last couple of years there has been a wave of competitors who have successfully moved up from women’s physique to women’s bodybuilding — including Andrea Shaw, of course, who won both the Rising Phoenix and the Ms. Olympia last year. Inspired by their success, there will be another wave of women’s physique competitors making the transition to women’s bodybuilding this year.
Three of them are new Wings of Strength brand ambassadors: Julia Föry, Sheena Ohlig and Sheikha Nguyen. The goal of the brand ambassador program, which Wings of Strength started in 2019, was to support women’s bodybuilding by providing an opportunity for female bodybuilders and creating a community — a “sisterhood,” as Alex Sacasa of Wings of Strength puts it.
Look out for these three up-and-coming competitors from around the world onstage this year!
