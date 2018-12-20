5 Exercise Variations for Sleeve-Busting Triceps

Building a pair of guns that look as impressive in your winter sweater as they do in a tank top means paying as much (if not more) attention to the backs of your arms as the oft-hailed biceps muscle. Your triceps is a three-headed muscle complex that’s responsible for about two-thirds of the upper-arm mass. So in order to be in constant “gun show” mode, even when relaxed, you must make sure the tri’s are maximally developed.

With that in mind, keep these triceps tweaks up your sleeves (and expect them to get a little bit tighter).