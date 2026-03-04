Alessandro Cavagnola is working hard in the Men’s Physique division. Last year, the bodybuilder placed fifth at the Arnold Classic, and he’s hoping to improve this position in just a few days’ time, at the 2026 event. To impress the judges, Cavagnola has been investing time into building a solid core and fortunately, in a recent Instagram post, the Italian stallion shared his insights, including the methodology behind the smith machine leg raise.

“From an anatomical and functional perspective, the core is a three-dimensional muscular complex,” explained Cavagnola, who made his Olympia debut in 2022. “That includes the transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques, rectus abdominis, multifidus, diaphragm, and pelvic floor,” he added.

Why Try the Smith Machine Hanging Leg Raise?

Leg raises are a variation of the traditional abdominal crunch, and as such, they are effective for isolating the abs. The leg raise is also an exercise that requires flexion in the lower abs, keeping the core under constant tension. The primary role of the abs “is not to produce movement”, said Cavagnola. “But to ensure lumbopelvic stability through intra-abdominal pressure.”

Any type of lying leg raise is a great method of putting pressure on the abs, because the exercise targets the rectus and transverse abdominis in the upper core, along with the internal and external obliques in the outer core region. On a secondary basis, this move also recruits the multifidus, a muscle deep in the core towards the spine, along with the diaphragm and the pelvic floor muscles.

On an incline, the smith machine leg raise is a great example of isolating the core. Notice that Cavagnola’s grip on the bar maintains upper body stability, keeping the focus firmly on his abs. “An efficient core means better force transfer, improved movement economy, and reduced injury risk,” concluded the coach.

How to Perform the Incline Smith Machine Leg Raise(Step-by-step guide)

Lie on your back, on a bench inclined at around a 45-degree angle. Then grip the bar with palms facing upwards and cross your legs to keep them from coming into play. To make your first rep, raise your legs and try to keep the load controlled by your core, driving your hips until they are above your belly button.

Tip: If you can, pause at the top for maximum time under tension, and then slowly lower your legs back down for further abdominal exhaustion, but don’t touch the floor with your feet. Instead, repeat the reps until your set is complete. Aim for 3 sets of 12 reps and feel the burn.

