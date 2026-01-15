Two-time Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry loves to maximize his muscle by getting the most out of any machine, and in a recent Instagram post, “The Prodigy” shared the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ as relates to building a barrel chest with pullovers. Here’s what you need to know. The pullover machine is a staple exercise used by many bodybuilders, and legends like Dorian Yates have praised its ability to build the back and shoulders, but the pullover is also perfect for building the pecs, if you know how. “Do you do pullovers for chest?” asked Curry in a recent Instagram post for his 1.2 million Instagram followers. “Well maybe after this video you’ll give it a shot.”

Why Brandon Curry Uses the Pullover Machine for Chest

“Now, I like to use a pullover machine to target the chest because I don’t want to fool with dumbbells,” joked the jacked bodybuilder, noting that machines allow an individual to train heavy without the same risk of injury that is associated with free weights. While the classic dumbbell pullover or flat bench press requires you to lay on a bench and hover a massive weight over your head, the pullover machine puts an individual in a seated position, and the weight travels on a fixed path.

How to Do Pullover Machines for Chest (Brandon Curry’s Method)

To get setup, Curry explained that you won’t be utilizing the elbow pads to help move the weight. Instead, with arms straight, grab the top bar with a pronated (overhand) grip “and get a stretch, behind the head,” advised the big man. Next, “Get that butt back, get a better stretch. You can get a better stretch if you don’t arch your back,” explained Curry of his posture while seated.

Once you have your arms extended for the stretch, the next step is to bring the bar down. “Push through the chest,” said Curry, until the edge of the pad is level with the mid chest. “And that’s all you need to target the chest,” confirms the coach. “If you go any lower, you’re going to bring the lats in,” he explained.

“The Prodigy” also noted that when compared to free weights, he can more safely push the load to failure, knowing that the machine will keep him safe. “Give it a shot,” enthused the bodybuilder. Now go and pump up those pecs.

