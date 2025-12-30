Olympia icon Chris Bumstead could be using his well-earned retirement time to take a nap on Sunday’s, but a recent social media post has shown that resting isn’t always a static state for the Classic Physique legend. Instead, CBum showed his 25-million-plus Instagram followers that rowing, rather than resting between sets is the order of the day. Here’s why it could work for you.

“Sunday nap time = garage workout,” joked the brilliant bodybuilder as he gave fans a glimpse of his open-air activities. “Started with a 30-minute bike ride around the neighborhood and then did 45 seconds on the rower between sets…”

Chris Bumstead’s No Rest Between Sets Workout

Bike Ride (45 mins)

Incline Dumbbell Curls

Pullups

Dead Bugs

Hammer Curls

Rower (45 seconds between sets)

Of course, clanging and banging with dumbbells is nothing new to our hero, but the cardio inserted between exercises points to the fact that Bumstead is serious about leaning into functional training now that he no longer treads the competitive stage. Digging deeper, however, competitive bodybuilders could still use this method to meet their goals.

Why Perform Cardio Between Sets?

It seems that Cbum’s approach isn’t simply ‘Bro Science,’ since controlled studies have shown light movement such as rowing can actually reduce our perceived levels of exertion, increasing our enjoyment of a session. And, while the data is more mixed on whether the output is the same or greater as a result of active recovery, the undeniable fact is that by exercising during rest intervals, you’ll burn more calories and undertake a greater workload overall.

It also appears that these shorter cardio sessions of around 45 seconds, taken between sets, promote healthy heart and metabolic adaptations without the need for longer, glycogen-sapping activities that can interfere with muscle size.

So, while Bumstead may have hung up his trunks, this style of active recovery is still suitable for many bodybuilders. Performing around 45 seconds on a rower or similar light-to-moderate intensity activity is thought to enhance circulation, increase overall energy and cardio stimulus, improve overall work capacity, and blend conditioning with bodybuilding without requiring any extra time.

Having shared another top tip, the jacked genius’s revelation was not lost on his millions of followers. “I love how your workouts have changed to being more injury preventative, athletic, and recovering from an injury,” wrote one impressed fan. And, despite his retirement, Bumstead is still looking like a beast. “Arms looking freaking huge,” commented another follower. “The boss,” concluded yet another. Why not try it for yourself? If nothing else, it will shake up those stale workouts.

