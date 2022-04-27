28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The barbell bentover row is the mack daddy of all the rowing variations. It strengthens your upper and lower back, shoulders, biceps, forearms, and grip. Plus, being in the hip-hinge position under load for time improves your lower and upper back endurance. Guess what that’s good for? You guessed it, your deadlift.
If you have issues keeping tight in the hinge position and the bottom of your deadlift, spending more time there with the bentover row is imperative. The barbell bentover row is almost the perfect exercise to improve your deadlift performance but that’s not the only benefit. Here are some important advantages of training the barbell bentover row.
As great as the barbell bentover row is, training it hard and heavy can be tough on the lower back and elbows. Plus, rowing bilaterally strength imbalances between sides can happen. This is why it is always handy to have some variations to address those concerns.
Here are three bentover row variations to up your back game: