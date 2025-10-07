Television and movie giant Martyn Ford is proving to be a beast in the gym once again, as recent social media posts demonstrate his desire to add more muscle mass. To do that, the man mountain who plays Goliath in Prime Video’s House of David is putting his back into quadruple dropsets when tearing up the T-bar row.

“24 stone (336 pounds) has been hit,” wrote the 43-year-old Englishman, who stands at a towering 6’8″, via Instagram. The man they call “The Nightmare” recently took to social media to share his rugged rep scheme for building solid mass.

Martyn Ford Performs An Astonishing Quadruple Dropsets

“Time to grow,” commented Ford in a recent video shared with his 4.7 million IG followers. “Want to see change, then try this advanced training technique,” explained the entertainer, alongside a demonstration while positioned on the plate loaded standing T-bar row machine. The move itself is brilliant for building the back and rear shoulders, and improves pulling strength by also engaging the core, requiring stability and proper posture. T-bar rows also recruit the lats, adding to overall back width.

“Quadruple drop set… It’s a killer!” challenged Ford, as he truly raised the bar with 5 plates for his first set, and then performed each additional set with one plate removed. Ford performed his first set for 4 reps, then Set 2 for 6 reps. His third set, Ford did another six reps before maxing out as many reps as he could on the final set.

The bodybuilder’s larger-than-life approach meant no rest between rounds, making it a giant drop set with ascending weight, in order to significantly fatigue the muscles and trigger hypertrophy.

Recently, Ford explained his current physique goals. “I’ll aim to slowly add another 7-8 lb over the next 2 months, of just quality muscle, keep the excess chunk to a limit,” he wrote on September 30, 2025. And, for those who want to follow in this giant’s massive footsteps, the star had some motivational words for reaching your own potential. “Nothing can be done overnight,” he enthused. “Any transition in physique demands a set amount of time. If you try to speed up or cheat the process, it never lasts, and you can guarantee illness will creep up due to excessive demand on the system. Patience and persistence is key!” Well, who could argue with “The Nightmare?”

