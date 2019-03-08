The Muscle-Building Benefits of Circuit Training

CARDIO COMBOS

Most bodybuilders compartmentalize cardio and weight training in order to hoist heavy metal with maximum intensity. This is a perfectly good strategy, but it’s not the only one. Circuiting allows you to combine cardio and weights while also working broad areas together. In that way, it’s a tremendous time-saver. In fact, by circuiting, you can crank out an effective cardio/weight full-body workout in less than an hour. In contrast, if you hit each body part individually and tack a cardio session onto each workout, it might take more than 10 times longer than a single circuit session.

That said, circuit training is not ideal for gaining size or strength long term. The rest periods are too short, and the primary focus is on continuous movement, not muscle stimulation. You’ll need to slow your circuits down considerably to speed up growth. (We’ll get to that.) Traditional circuiting has three primary uses for bodybuilders.

1. Fewer Workouts

Perhaps you’re traveling or otherwise just too busy to get to a gym more than once or twice weekly. Circuiting is a great way to squeeze in a whole-body workout plus cardio. You probably won’t gain muscle or lose fat circuiting infrequently, but you can maintain your current shape.

2. Take a Break

Circuits are a change of pace from the grind of maximum-weight, high-intensity barrages. A month of thrice-weekly circuits may be just what you need between power cycles. Some trainers think of them as a working rest, allowing minor injuries to heal and the mind to clear before ramping up the intensity again.

3. Bonus Workout

You can also do circuits in addition to more typical bodybuilding workouts. For example, you can divide your body parts into four or five weekly workouts and then on the fifth or sixth day do a full-body circuit session. In this way, you hit muscles twice weekly. This can also be a means of adding a new component to your training, for example emphasizing explosive lifts, like sled pushes, power cleans, and box jumps.