Those who are considering or just starting out with their dreams of becoming a competitive bodybuilder are often told that it’s all a matter of bulking-up to add muscle and then cutting calories nearer showtime for definition. But there’s more to it than that. Fortunately, IFBB Pro Women’s Physique star, Amanda Machado has spilled the tea or rather the protein shake on each phase.

Amanda Machado had a great 2024, coming second in both the Chicago Pro and the Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro. And, as an athlete striving for the top of the physique division, the blonde beauty has also been winning over fans with her growing YouTube account and her honest regular updates on Instagram. It was via social media that Machado shared a sensible approach to prepping her body in order to withstand the pressures or the gym and the stage, while also making proper time for recomp and recovery.

The 3 Phases a Competitive Female Bodybuilder

Off-Season

This is the time of year that is often referred to as a bulking period, but rather than signalling a time when bodybuilders can sit on the couch and put their feet up, elite stars like Machado understand that the off-season is perhaps the most important of all. “We push to break PRs (personal records) in the gym, all meals are packed with all macronutrients (on a calorie surplus), supplements are still very important here to support digestion, and Peds (performing-enhancing drugs) are added to aim for strength and recovery. However, they are minimum. Really, they are NOT what everyone would expect. Again, minimum,” explains the women’s physique competitor.

Prep-Season

This stage is also known as the on-season due to its closer proximity to competitions. “We set a show/target date, slowly decrease calories, slowly increase cardio, supplements are still very important. Focus here SPECIFICALLY on soluble fiber and betaine HCL / pepsin,” she explains. Betaine hydrochloride is a supplement used to help produce more stomach acid and can aid with digestion. “It’s game on, everything is extremely calculated,” adds the bodybuilder.

Recomposition Phase

Posting this advice for her 177,000 Instagram followers in December, Machado was already in her recomposition phase and explained just how essential it is. “We focus to give our bodies a break from heavy lifting, break from meals with too much carbohydrates, focus on supplements to support detox of the liver, kidneys, and digestive systems. No Peds,” she explains.

Machado says that in terms of timing, her own recomposition phase lasts for around 5 weeks and so she uses it as a time to enjoy family and the holiday season. Her off-season phase and competition prep phases are then timed around her future competitions. The bodybuilder says that she will be back to her prepping phase in January but depending on competition timings, these phases may follow a different order, and injuries can factor into this process too.

There’s certainly more to competing than simply adhering to a bulking and cutting phase, but fortunately there are people like Machado who can pass down their hard-earned wisdom.

Follow her on Instagram