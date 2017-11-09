Gear

7 Durable Gear Essentials to Crush an Obstacle Course Race

Dominate your first race and look good doing it with this crop of essential race-day gear.

by
Lorado / Getty

Over the course of the past decade, obstacle course races (OCRs) have blown up in popularity. According to Running USA, the number of participants tripled between the years 2011 and 2013, going from one million to three million.

What makes OCRs socially unique is the close-knit camaraderie that is woven into the sport’s fabric. Although the spirit of competition runs deep (and leaves you covered in dirt), it’s more about taking care of your fellow racers than showing them up.

But first, take care of yourself. From fitness trackers to help record your progress to the right socks to keep you blister-free, here's what you'll need pre-race.

Adidas Techfit Base Tee

The polyester/spandex blend drives moisture off your body and into the fabric, keeping you dry and cool. Also, it’s treated with silver salt, which prevents bacteria and fights odor.

$30, adidas.com

Under Armour Heat Gear Leggings

Designed to keep you cool, dry, and light, this base layer is ideal for any season. Bank on these tights to help keep you comfy during muddy and water-based obstacles.

$35, underarmour.com

Reebok Running Essentials Shorts: 8 inch

A loose fit around the legs and a breathable mesh lining make the Reebok shorts your go-to pick to layer over your compression gear. Plus, the rear pocket is perfect for a couple of energy gels.

$35, reebok.com

TomTom Spark 3

Track your distance, speed, and calories burned to ensure race-to-race progression every time.

$130, tomtom.com

Swiftwick: Aspire Four Quarter Crew

Made of abrasion- and water-resistant fibers, you can run blister-free.

$17, swiftwick.com

Inov-8 X-Talon 200

For less than $100, the Inov-8 X-Talon is everything you’d want in an OCR shoe. The soles have a rugged grip for extreme terrain, the mesh drains water quickly, and the shoe, at 7 ounces, is extremely lightweight.

$95, inov-8.com/us

High Sierra Tokopah 1.5 L

There’s a zipper pouch for race fuel, a hose for “bite and sip” water drinking, and a screw-on cap—aka everything you need to excel on any course. The hydration bladder holds 1.5 liters of water, and the sternum strap allows for a comfortable nonslip fit.

$25, shop.highsierra.com

