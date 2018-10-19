thebriebella / Instagram
Athletes & Celebrities
10 of the Bella Twins's Fittest Instagram Posts
These WWE Superstars take their workouts seriously, and it shows.
WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki Bella have been in the wrestling game for over a decade, and in that time, they've been trailblazers in women's wrestling and repeat champions in the WWE. They even ended up with their own Muscle & Fitness cover and a spin-off of the Total Divas reality show, aptly called Total Bellas.
Despite both Brie and Nikki taking breaks from in-ring WWE appearances for their own reasons—Nikki due to injury and Brie starting a family with husband Daniel Bryan—both returned full-time in 2018. And if their social media is any indication, the twins are fitter than ever.
Here we round up some of their best gym and fitness-related Instagram posts.
1 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
2 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
3 of 10
thebriebella / Instagram
4 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
5 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
6 of 10
thebriebella / Instagram
7 of 10
thebriebella / Instagram
8 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
9 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram
10 of 10
thenikkibella / Instagram