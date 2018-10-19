10 of the Bella Twins's Fittest Instagram Posts

WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki Bella have been in the wrestling game for over a decade, and in that time, they've been trailblazers in women's wrestling and repeat champions in the WWE. They even ended up with their own Muscle & Fitness cover and a spin-off of the Total Divas reality show, aptly called Total Bellas.

Despite both Brie and Nikki taking breaks from in-ring WWE appearances for their own reasons—Nikki due to injury and Brie starting a family with husband Daniel Bryan—both returned full-time in 2018. And if their social media is any indication, the twins are fitter than ever.

Here we round up some of their best gym and fitness-related Instagram posts.