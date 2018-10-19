thebriebella / Instagram

10 of the Bella Twins's Fittest Instagram Posts

These WWE Superstars take their workouts seriously, and it shows.

thebriebella / Instagram
WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki Bella have been in the wrestling game for over a decade, and in that time, they've been trailblazers in women's wrestling and repeat champions in the WWE. They even ended up with their own Muscle & Fitness cover and a spin-off of the Total Divas reality show, aptly called Total Bellas. 

Despite both Brie and Nikki taking breaks from in-ring WWE appearances for their own reasons—Nikki due to injury and Brie starting a family with husband Daniel Bryan—both returned full-time in 2018. And if their social media is any indication, the twins are fitter than ever.

Here we round up some of their best gym and fitness-related Instagram posts.

thenikkibella / Instagram

Everyone loves a good gym selfie, and the Bella Twins are no exception. 

thenikkibella / Instagram

Nikki knocks out some kettlebell lunges for lower body, and some reverse-grip bent-over barbell rows.

thebriebella / Instagram

Brie shows off her post-baby progress in a top from the twins' activewear brand, BirdieBee

thenikkibella / Instagram

The twins turn to Markshane at Shape Up Studio for their workouts.

thenikkibella / Instagram

Take a page from the Bellas' book and crush a morning workout. Not into it? Here's how you can become a morning person.

thebriebella / Instagram

Brie shares a post-pregnancy abs update with her followers, and she looks incredible, as usual.

thebriebella / Instagram

Both of the Bellas are stunning in their in-ring gear.

thenikkibella / Instagram

What's better than an abs selfie? A double abs selfie.

thenikkibella / Instagram

If shadow boxing just isn't enough, add some weight to it.

Tryin’ to get them abs back

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Nikki may be "trying" to get her abs back, but we still have some work to do to get on her level.

