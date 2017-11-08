5 Things You Should Know About Rose Namajunas

Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Jedrzejczyk is notorious for her intense staredowns and trash talk, and she put Namajunas under significant mental pressure in the buildup to UFC 217 and during fight week, telling her that the “bogeywoman” was coming to get her. (In hindsight, "bogeywoman" isn't exactly the scariest word to lob in someone's direction, but we'll trust that Jedrzejczyk had a strategy in mind.)

It was all for naught, though: Namajunas remained steely and cool in the face of Jedrzejczyk's taunting. In the moments of extreme verbal confrontation, she took to reciting the Lord’s Prayer to stay cool, calm, and collected—an interesting strategy that clearly paid off on fight night. “[Jedrzejczyk] needs someone to fire back, and I wasn’t going to do that. I stuck with it. It took a lot of restraint on my end, it took a lot of control. It took a lot out of me, but I knew that’s what I had to do; that was the way to beat her, was to shut her mental game down,” she told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour.