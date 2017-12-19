kateupton / Instagram
Athletes & Celebrities
7 of Kate Upton's Best Workout Videos
The 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' veteran takes fitness very seriously, and it shows.
Kate Upton and her trainer, Ben Bruno, are constantly hitting the weights, so it's no surprise that Upton, one of the world's most well-known models, is in great shape.
The duo posts plenty of photos and videos on Instagram to let followers in on just how Upton maintains her sleek physique. Spoiler alert: matching clothing to weights is involved.
We've rounded up some of Upton and Bruno's best workout-related posts, from post-gym selfies like the one above to mid-workout videos. Click through to check the rest out.
