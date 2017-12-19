kateupton / Instagram

7 of Kate Upton's Best Workout Videos

The 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' veteran takes fitness very seriously, and it shows.

kateupton / Instagram
Kate Upton and her trainer, Ben Bruno, are constantly hitting the weights, so it's no surprise that Upton, one of the world's most well-known models, is in great shape.

The duo posts plenty of photos and videos on Instagram to let followers in on just how Upton maintains her sleek physique. Spoiler alert: matching clothing to weights is involved.

We've rounded up some of Upton and Bruno's best workout-related posts, from post-gym selfies like the one above to mid-workout videos. Click through to check the rest out.

benbrunotraining / Instagram
1. Uphill Husband Sled Pushes

Upton knocks out some heavy uphill sled pushes in the video below using both a hot pink plate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. 

kateupton / Instagram
2. Impressive Hip Thrusts

Upton gets a solid glutes workout in with some 225-lb banded hip thrusts in the video below. And on a Sunday, no less.

#SundayFunday #225pounds @benbrunotraining

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

kateupton / Instagram
3. Poolside Moves

Like many of us, Upton is no stranger to knocking out a workout to try and burn off a good cheat meal. Her poolside sumo deadlifts are an effort to negate some frozen yogurt, according to the caption. 

Still working off that frozen yogurt #playingforthetie @benbrunotraining

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

benbrunotraining / Instagram
4. Intense Texting

500-lb sled pushes are no joke, but Upton makes them look easy, even while texting, in a video posted on Bruno's Instagram. Apparently, the texting helped her achieve a 70-lb personal best. Now we know the secret. 

benbrunotraining / Instagram
5. Her Dog's Adorable Cameos

Upton's dog, Harley, makes adorable appearances in her workouts from time to time and pretty much always becomes the highlight of them. See the video below for evidence.

benbrunotraining / Instagram
6. Her Complex Moves

Bruno shared the video below of Upton crushing some landmine bench squats, and we're definitely impressed. The trainer and model clearly both know how to switch it up in the gym.

Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes some heavy landmine bench squats with great technique. Strong! Taller lifters, and particularly those with proportionally longer femurs, tend to struggle to stay upright with traditional squats and often default to folding forward, which puts a lot of undue strain on the lower back. Using the landmine helps to stay more upright to protect the lower back, and the arc of the bar helps encourage more of a posterior weight shift to work the glutes more while also taking stress off the knees. As an added bonus, loading in this manner is also a great way to work the anterior core and upper back. Squatting to a bench serves the dual purpose of being a depth gauge to ensure a full range of motion while also helping to aid with form.

A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) on

benbrunotraining / Instagram
7. Working Out In Style

Upton constantly gives us workout outfit goals when her outfit coordinates with her weights, whether it's intentional or not. And once again, her dog couldn't be cuter. 

