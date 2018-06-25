7 Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ESPN's Body Issue

ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue never fails to tastefully celebrate elite athletes in their purest form: naked.

This year's installment is no different. The 10th Anniversary issue of the Body Issue, BODY10, features photos, videos, and interviews with 16 world-class athletes in a unique digital gallery.

“The goal has always been for us to celebrate the athletic form—in every shape and size—and to allow people to stop and marvel at the works of art these bodies truly are," Alison Overholt, editor-in-chief of ESPN The Magazine and espnW, said in a press release. "BODY10 is a special milestone for ESPN The Magazine and we’re proud to shine a light not only on this year’s athletes but also on the athletes who so graciously participated over the past decade.”

All of the world-class male and female athletes gracing the magazine's 10 covers are inspiring, but we particularly love to see empowering female athletes share their stories and deliver the message that every athlete is unique. This year, ESPN is also airing a documentary called BODY10: A Decade of ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue, that will air on Thursday, July 5 on ESPN.

Click through for some of our favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the 2018 Body Issue.

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue is already available at ESPN.com and hits newsstands in print on Friday, June 29.