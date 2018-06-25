Courtesy ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Radka Leitmeritz

Athletes & Celebrities

7 Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ESPN's Body Issue

In the 10th edition of 'ESPN The Magazine's' famed Body Issue, world-class female athletes tastefully show off their fit physiques.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Courtesy ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Radka Leitmeritz
View Gallery (7)

ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue never fails to tastefully celebrate elite athletes in their purest form: naked. 

This year's installment is no different. The 10th Anniversary issue of the Body Issue, BODY10, features photos, videos, and interviews with 16 world-class athletes in a unique digital gallery. 

“The goal has always been for us to celebrate the athletic form—in every shape and size—and to allow people to stop and marvel at the works of art these bodies truly are," Alison Overholt, editor-in-chief of ESPN The Magazine and espnW, said in a press release. "BODY10 is a special milestone for ESPN The Magazine and we’re proud to shine a light not only on this year’s athletes but also on the athletes who so graciously participated over the past decade.”

All of the world-class male and female athletes gracing the magazine's 10 covers are inspiring, but we particularly love to see empowering female athletes share their stories and deliver the message that every athlete is unique. This year, ESPN is also airing a documentary called BODY10: A Decade of ESPN The Magazine’s BODY Issue, that will air on Thursday, July 5 on ESPN.

Click through for some of our favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the 2018 Body Issue.

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue is already available at ESPN.com and hits newsstands in print on Friday, June 29.

7 Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ESPN's Body Issue
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Crystal Dunn

Dunn is a forward on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the North Carolina Courage.

2 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Breanna Stewart

Stewart is a forward on the WNBA's Seattle Storm and a 2017 All-Star.

3 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Charlotte Flair

Flair is a WWE Superstar and former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star.

4 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Jessie Diggins

Diggins is a U.S. Olympic cross-country skier and won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

5 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Bird is a point guard on the WNBA's Seattle Storm, and Rapinoe is a forward for Seattle Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. They're the first openly gay couple to grace the cover of the Body Issue.

6 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Tori Bowie

Bowie is a U.S. Olympic Track and Field athlete who won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. 

7 of 7
ESPN The Magazine / Photo by Eric Lutzens
Lauren Chamberlain

Chamberlain is an infielder for the United States Specialty Sports Association Pride.

Topics:
Comments