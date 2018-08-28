9 Times Alexandra Daddario Looked Seriously Fit on Instagram

Alexandra Daddario has been in the acting game since the early 2000s, but she made waves as badass lifeguard Summer Quinn in 2017's Baywatch reboot. Running on the beach in slow motion alongside a stacked cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron at his most ripped yet, Daddario showed off a killer physique in the summer blockbuster.

Daddario chronicled some of her preparation for the film on Instagram, sharing tidbits of her workouts with Patrick Murphy—the same trainer responsible for Zac Efron's incredibly ripped Baywatch body.

But she didn't stop hitting the gym once Baywatch was over. Daddario has some upcoming films in the works, including When We First Met starring Adam Devine and Nomis with Henry Cavill. She may not be gearing up for slow-mo beach runs, but she still looks beach-ready and isn't afraid to share some moves on social media.

Check out some of Daddario's fittest Instagram posts.