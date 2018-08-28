Desiree Navarro / Getty

Athletes & Celebrities

9 Times Alexandra Daddario Looked Seriously Fit on Instagram

The superfit actress works hard to maintain her sleek physique.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Desiree Navarro / Getty
View Gallery (9)

Alexandra Daddario has been in the acting game since the early 2000s, but she made waves as badass lifeguard Summer Quinn in 2017's Baywatch reboot. Running on the beach in slow motion alongside a stacked cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron at his most ripped yet, Daddario showed off a killer physique in the summer blockbuster.

Daddario chronicled some of her preparation for the film on Instagram, sharing tidbits of her workouts with Patrick Murphy—the same trainer responsible for Zac Efron's incredibly ripped Baywatch body.

But she didn't stop hitting the gym once Baywatch was over. Daddario has some upcoming films in the works, including When We First Met starring Adam Devine and Nomis with Henry Cavill. She may not be gearing up for slow-mo beach runs, but she still looks beach-ready and isn't afraid to share some moves on social media. 

Check out some of Daddario's fittest Instagram posts.

9 Times Alexandra Daddario Looked Seriously Fit on Instagram
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 9
close
1 of 9
alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Daddario hit arms with the help of a resistance band.

2 of 9

I am not cool @murphyfitness

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Busting out some dance moves mid-workout is perfectly acceptable—if you keep good form while you do it like Daddario.

3 of 9

Henry David Thoreau has nothing on me. Except for the cell📱

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Both the location and Daddario’s toned core are enviable. 

4 of 9
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Daddario works on her strength and balance with a Bosu ball and some dumbbells.

5 of 9
alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

We can probably all agree that nothing beats a summer swim.

 

6 of 9
alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Daddario sports The Rock’s Under Armour collection as she tackles some sled pushes.

7 of 9

Final LA workout! Thank you @murphyfitness

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Before starring alongside Zac Efron and The Rock in Baywatch, Daddario hit the gym hard. 

8 of 9

#repost @hhgarcia41 #fbf

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

Don't forget that time she casually flexed alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of Baywatch.

9 of 9

🇲🇼 Photo: @samora_chapman

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

alexandradaddario / Instagram
alexandradaddario / Instagram

With a backdrop like that, we’d want to go for a hike, too.

Actor, Producer and Businessman, Mark Wahlberg attends the LEAP Foundation on July 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
9 Times Mark Wahlberg Crushed His Workouts
Alexandra Daddario
9 Times Alexandra Daddario Proved She's Seriously Fit
9 Times Jennifer Lopez Looked Fitter Than Ever on Instagram
9 of J-Lo's Fittest Instagram Posts
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments