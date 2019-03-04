Amanda Lawrence Crushes Records at the Arnold with Over 500 lb Squat

It was a big weekend in Columbis, Ohio for everyone at the Arnold Sports Festival, but especially for 21-year-old powerlifter Amanda Lawrence, who broke American records in her opener squat at 240kg/529lbs and second deadlift at 246kg/542lbs.
Meet recap! Boy what a fun day! Thank you @usapowerlifting for putting on such a great event as always. I ended up taking Gold at the SBD Grand Prix—the biggest meet I’ve done to date! Thank you to everyone who came out to support me. Seriously—it meant the world to me! I didn’t put up the total that I hoped for today, but a win is a win I guess! I ended up with a 596kg/1314lbs total @ 83.6kg calculating to 909 IPF points. I hit my opener squat at 240kg/529lbs (AR), third bench at 110kg/242.5lbs, and second deadlift at 246kg/542lbs (AR). I will say my weight cut made me feel super weak for squats, so I was bit disappointed on that, but there’s always next time! Also, I did end up hitting my third deadlift at 252.5kg/556.5lbs (3x BW pull), but got called on my shoulders not locking out. There’s definitely more room in the tank for deads tomorrow at the Deadlift Pro! Excited to see how it goes! Special thanks to my coach @colewarren_shp and family @calvinator_mn @ms.kelley.lawrence @monte.lawrence for coming out to support me today! Love you all. Y’all are the best!! & another special thanks to my sponsors @sbd.usa @rpstrength @bpnsupps for supporting me through these meets!
Lawrence took the Gold at the SBD Grand Prix with 596kg/1314lbs total 83.6kg calculating to 909 IPF points. Lawrence said on Instagram that this meet was “the biggest she’s done to date.” This win is coming right off of her second place finish at the 2018 USAPL Raw Nationals Meet in October, where she broke American records with 238.5kg/525 lb second attempt squat and a 245kg/540 lb third attempt deadlift. According to Barbend.com, Lawrence is striving towards lifting 600 lbs, which is the equivalent of lifting an average-sized adult male brown bear. We can’t wait to see what the future will hold and how many more records she’ll break.