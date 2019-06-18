@ashleykfit/instagram

Ashley Kaltwasser’s Best Instagram Posts

The former Bikini Olympia champ is having a good time on stage and online.

Ashley Kaltwasser is an athlete whose story proves that consistency and hard work pay off. In less than two years, the Ohio native went from winning the Rock Star Bikini contest to being crowned Bikini Olympia champion, and she held the title for three years in a row.

Now she is considered by many to be the greatest champion in the division’s history. Even though she’s still competing on the stage, she’s just as well known for her posts on Instagram. Her page has it all, from the inspiring to the entertaining, and her 1 million plus followers keep coming back for more.

Her Big Fans

They may not be the type of fans that you thought they were, but she appreciates them, nonetheless.

Squat Sounds?

Leg day is the toughest one, but Kaltwasser makes it all look so easy. By the way, that wasn’t her making the grunts in the beginning of this clip.

She Trains Hard

You don’t become an all-time great by taking it easy in the gym, and Kaltwasser stays at the top of the heap by training as hard as any athlete in her division (or any other division for that matter). Respect.

New Routine?

I guess if you wanted to stand out in the lineup, this would be one way to do it. How do you think the judges would score this?

Bloopers

A lot of her moves are performed with grace and take amazing ability. Of course she may not nail them all on the first take, but it’s great that she can make mistakes and still have fun with it. 

A Unique Workout Buddy

This stunt gives bodybuilding a new meaning. Why work out alone when you can literally incorporate a buddy into your routine?

Focus!

You can have a good time in the gym, but when it’s time to train, you need to be all in. Clearly, Kaltwasser makes every rep count when she is ready to work.

Gym Life, Beach Life

This is a good example of making the most out of your surroundings. Here, Kaltwasser shows that you can get a good workout anywhere and at any time. Plus, the beach is a good place all the time.

Shoulders and Arms

Kaltwasser's shoulders and arms are among her best features, so you might want to take note of how she trains them. Hint: Stick to the basics.

Tires and Boxes and Kegs. Oh, My!

Of course, you don’t need to limit yourself to barbells and dumbbells. If it can be lifted or used, Kaltwasser will find a way to get a great session in.

