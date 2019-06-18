Ashley Kaltwasser’s Best Instagram Posts

Ashley Kaltwasser is an athlete whose story proves that consistency and hard work pay off. In less than two years, the Ohio native went from winning the Rock Star Bikini contest to being crowned Bikini Olympia champion, and she held the title for three years in a row.

Now she is considered by many to be the greatest champion in the division’s history. Even though she’s still competing on the stage, she’s just as well known for her posts on Instagram. Her page has it all, from the inspiring to the entertaining, and her 1 million plus followers keep coming back for more.