Photos: Emily Skye Dishes Out Post-pregnancy Realness on Instagram

Former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Emily Skye is known for her blatant honesty with followers when it comes to all things fitness and nutrition. She has kept up with her unfiltered approach to social media throughout her pregnancy. She gave birth to an adorable baby girl, Mia, on Christmas, and since then she's been sharing plenty of photos along with tidbits of motivation and updates on her new fitness journey.
On Friday, she posted side-by-side shots of her posing in a bikini and holding Mia, along with a caption detailing the steps she's taking to get back on track with her fitness and diet routine.
It's been a month since I gave birth to Mia. Obviously I haven't been able to return to doing full unmodified workouts but I have been doing a fair bit of walking, deep core & pelvic floor work. I've hired a treadmill for at home so I can do some incline walking when Mia doesn't need my attention (which is hardly ever hahaha ). I have also been following the nutrition component in my FIT Program which has been great. . I'm going to my obstetrician in a little over a week to get the final all clear before I can start lifting weights again, albeit slowly. It's one of the biggest things I've missed and I'm really looking forward to getting back into my FIT strength sessions. I'm making slow progress and I feel like my body is recovering well. The pain in my hips and back are gone and my sciatica has disappeared. . Progress, even if it's slow is still progress and is something we should always be happy about.
Skye is taking it slow and waiting for the all-clear to get back into lifting weights, proving that yes, even fitness models understand that after childbirth your body needs some well-deserved rest. "Progress, even if it’s slow is still progress and is something we should always be happy about," she writes.
She also shared a progress photo on Saturday after a cardio session on the treadmill—wearing her boyfriend's shorts, since none of her own fit her yet, she says (and accompanies with some laughing emojis, of course).
I have a LONG way to go but I'm gonna do it! The first step to achieving ANY goal is believing you can do it and I 1000% believe I can do anything I set my mind to. I'm not only doing this for me but I'm doing this so I can be the best I can possibly be for my daughter. . It's Saturday night here and I just finished a cardio session on the treadmill I hired. Most of you know I hate doing cardio but it's all I can do right now so that's what I'm doing! I'm SO ready to get back into my FIT Program when my Doc clears me in just over a week! P.S. Yep @recdedmond's shorts are still the only gym shorts that fit me right now!
"I have a LONG way to go but I’m gonna do it! The first step to achieving ANY goal is believing you can do it and I 1000% believe I can do anything I set my mind to," she writes. "I’m not only doing this for me but I’m doing this so I can be the best I can possibly be for my daughter."
In another post, she reveals that following Mia's birth, she struggled with postpartum depression.
When I first had Mia I was obviously over the moon... but something I haven't shared with you all is I suffered badly with the baby blues. I'd previously heard about the "baby blues" but I never understood it. I couldn't ever imagine feeling down after having Mia. - Well it happened to me! A few days after having her I started feeling really depressed, I hadn't slept in days and my hormones would have been all over the place when it hit me. Your body goes through SO much having a baby, and while most of the changes are physical and obvious, there are a lot of things that aren't so obvious like your hormones and emotions. . I spent at least 10 days feeling really sad and I cried constantly for no reason! I couldn't understand how I was so blessed and happy to have my precious Mia and yet I felt soooo miserable. . Luckily those feelings passed and I started feeling more normal. - My hormones were balancing, I managed to get some sleep and what really we helped me was moving my body - I started some light workouts (mainly walking - as I've previously posted about) and I felt so much better instantly. It's amazing how good you feel after moving your body and getting the blood flowing. I already feel like a new person! The natural high you get is the best - I hadn't had that in about 4 months and oh how I'd missed that feeling! . This is the main reason I choose the lifestyle I have - it makes me feel so good and no matter what I'm going through at the time I'm able to deal with it so much better when I'm exercising! That's what made me want to create my FIT Programs so other people could feel great too. If you have been putting off getting fit please just do it - you won't regret It! It will honestly be one of the best things you'll ever do for yourself (and your loved ones!) . Yes starting is hard, yes you're going to feel uncomfortable, yes it's going to take commitment and time and HELL YES it WILL be totally worth it!
"I spent at least 10 days feeling really sad and I cried constantly for no reason! I couldn’t understand how I was so blessed and happy to have my precious Mia and yet I felt soooo miserable. Luckily those feelings passed and I started feeling more normal," she writes. "My hormones were balancing, I managed to get some sleep and what really we helped me was moving my body - I started some light workouts (mainly walking - as I’ve previously posted about) and I felt so much better instantly. It’s amazing how good you feel after moving your body and getting the blood flowing. I already feel like a new person! The natural high you get is the best - I hadn’t had that in about 4 months and oh how I’d missed that feeling!"
Her openness about her struggle is inspiring, and she hopes that her lifestyle can motivate others to take the first steps on their own fitness journeys and be happier and healthier. She's also stressing that she's being realistic and taking her time to get back into her pre-pregnancy workout and diet regimen, because the last thing a new mom needs is pressure to "bounce back".
So much has changed in only a year! I loved my body before I got pregnant but I love it even more now! I think it's so crazy how big my belly was at the end of my pregnancy! . Isn't the human body incredible!! What we're capable of absolutely blows my mind. My body isn't just supporting my own life but it grew a human - and still is! I'm so proud of what my body has done and continues to do for my precious daughter. Mothers are absolutely amazing and we should all be so proud of ourselves! Being a mother isn't easy in many ways which I'm now starting to experience and the last thing I'm going to do is pressure myself to "bounce back" quickly or beat myself up because my body hasn't returned to my pre-baby condition. It's totally unrealistic for me to expect to "bounce back" from having my beautiful big belly to a flat and lean tummy in a short amount of time. I choose to celebrate my body and how incredible it is in any condition, shape (or size) and I choose to focus on being my best mentally and physically for my daughter Mia - and my priority definitely isn't looking a certain way. . I just want to get fit and healthy again and I know that will take time, consistency and patience and it's important for me to be realistic about my goals.
Follow Skye on Instagram at @emilyskyefit to keep up with her progress and her inspirational posts on all things fitness.