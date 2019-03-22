Get the Spring 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness Hers'

In the spring edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers, two-time figure Olympia champ Erin Stern talks training without a coach, holding her ground as a natural athlete, and returning to IFBB Pro League competition. Stern may be a longtime athlete, but she's got tips that apply to every level of fitness.

You'll also find plenty of workout and diet tactics to help you sculpt your summer physique and get into your best shape yet. If summer seems to be approaching a little more quickly than you expected, it may be a good time to revamp your routine with our eight-week workout program to burn fat and build muscle. Even if you've maintained a sleek physique all winter long, you may want a boost of motivation or a routine to fine-tune the details. Our spring issue features inspiring women and serious workouts to provide both.

And, of course, we also shine a spotlight on your diet with a variety of nutrition news, tips, and healthy recipes to keep your physique lean as summer approaches. With a variety of other training techniques and inspiration to maximize your performance, the spring issue serves up everything you'll need to get the results you want come beach season.