Get the Winter 2018 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness Hers'

In the winter edition of Muscle & Fitness Hers, Instagram star Karina Elle shares her tips on getting and staying healthy from the inside out. From nutrition tips to mental health mantras, she's got plenty of fitness wisdom to share with her more than 1.4 million Instagram followers. It's not easy, but Elle's plyometric shred routine is the perfect way to start your day.

You'll also find other unique and proven approaches for sculpting a lean physique and getting in optimal shape this winter. The New Year is just around the corner, and we've got 19 ways you can tweak your routine to get leaner than ever in 2019. After all, it's never too early to come up with a plan. If your workout and diet routines are already on point, check out our guide to creating the perfect warm-up routine to prime your central nervous system and enhance your workouts.

And, of course, we also shine a spotlight on your diet with a variety of nutrition news, tips, and healthy recipes to keep your physique looking absolutely stellar this winter. With a variety of other training techniques and inspiration to maximize your performance, the winter issue serves up everything you'll need to get the results you want come beach season.