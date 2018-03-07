'Hers' Cover Christmas Abbott Is Pregnant: 'This Is the Best Thing I Will Do in My Life'

CrossFit star, Big Brother alumna, and Muscle & Fitness Hers spring cover star Christmas Abbott took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she's expecting her first child with fellow CrossFitter Benjamin Bunn.

Abbott worked twice as a contractor in Iraq, has competed in the CrossFit Games, and was the first female NASCAR Sprint Cup pit crew member. Now, she seems elated to start a new journey in her life. She shared a photo of her and Bunn, both lounging and reading parenting books, as well as photos from her ultrasound procedure.

"I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different! In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me," she wrote in the caption.

In 2017, Abbott released her second book, The Badass Life: 30 Amazing Days to a Lifetime of Great Habits—Body, Mind, and Spirit, and placed third on Big Brother on CBS.

"I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe," Abbott wrote in the caption, "Ben and I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey." She also appeared on the podcast "The Sisu Way," in which she discussed the hardships that have prepared her for motherhood, her "most important role yet."

Bunn also shared a sweet post announcing the pregnancy, and included photos from the ultrasound where they found that the baby is healthy.

"Side note, I’ve almost died A BUNCH of times, but have never been so terrified, relieved and elated as when the Doctor stared me in the face and told me a healthy child was on the way," Bunn wrote in the caption. "I’m sure the other dads out there will attest to that."

Follow Abbott at @christmasabbott and Bunn at @coach_bunny to keep up with their latest journey.