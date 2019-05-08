Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine
Athletes & Celebrities
Jiu-Jitsu Champ Monique Ricardo's Tips for Mothering and Maintaining Muscle
Once a figure and bikini star, Monique Ricardo now balances life as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, instructor, fitness model, and mom.
Monique Ricardo has done it all. She's a wife and a mom and still finds time to be a bodybuilder and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion. Ricardo is a force to be reckoned with in and outside the gym. She talks the importance of organization, meal-prep, and most importantly, finding time to take a nap!
Here’s Monique’s top tips for staying on top of your game, whether it’s taking down your opponents on stage or on the mat.
1 of 4
Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine
2 of 4
Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine
3 of 4
Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine
4 of 4
Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine