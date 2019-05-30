Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

'Muscle & Fitness Hers' Cover Star Mandy Rose Kicks Ass in the Gym

An athlete through and through, Rose doesn't mess around in the gym.

Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is a force to be reckoned with in the ring. An athlete through and through, Rose has become a recognizable star known as much for her athleticism as she is for her stunning looks.

Her job may seem glamorous, but all that ass kicking doesn’t come easy. For Rose, it means putting in countless hours at the gym, even when her brutal travel schedule makes that difficult. She's on the road for around 300 days per year with no real off-season, but she doesn't make excuses when it comes to hitting the gym. 

“My training consists of heavy lifting to stay strong mixed with some cardio to stay lean,” says Rose. “I typically train Monday through Friday, and then take a couple days off to recover.” 

Click through this gallery for some of our favorite shots of Rose training during her Muscle & Fitness Hers cover shoot. For a more in-depth preview of the issue and to buy your own copy, head here

 

 

“I was conflicted at first,” she says. “I always worked out, but I wasn’t super strict with my diet. I hired a trainer and approached it like a hobby, but once I saw the progress and how my body was changing, I loved it.”

Rose tries to eat as clean and healthy as possible, usually following a high-protein, low-carb regimen. But even WWE stars have to deal with long nights and occasional on-the-road fast-food stops. “Overall, I try to be consistent,” she says, “but sometimes you just have to eat what’s available.” 

“You’ve got to have charisma and other things in addition to athleticism,” Rose says of finding success as a WWE Superstar. "I’ve got my background in fitness, I’ve done my training and put time in to develop my craft. So I can push the envelope with those seductive storylines but still show people that I can kick butt, too.”

“I’m lucky to have good genes,” Rose says when asked about her affinity for doughnuts. “And life’s all about balance."

 

“My first love will always be fitness,” she says, “so I want to share that with as many people as I can.” That's why she’s also launched a new fitness app called Fit With Mandy, which features a 12-week at-home program geared to participants of all ages and skill levels. It’s easy to follow and requires minimal equipment. 

As for what’s next, Rose is excited to continue her role with WWE and to see how far women can go in the world of sports entertainment.

“Women are breaking down barriers,” she says. “I’m so grateful and honored to be a part of it.”

